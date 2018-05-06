Police: Man was in 'early stages of opiate overdose' when he hit car, pole

Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in downtown Toledo Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Washington Street between 11th and 12th Street around 12:40 p.m.

Police say a man was heading westbound on Washington when he jumped a curb and hit another car that was stopped at a red light.

Police say the man then crashed his car into an electric pole.

Witnesses say the man was swearing heavily, and police say he was in the early stages of an opiate overdose.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman in the car that was hit suffered minor head injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The eastbound lanes of Washington were closed due to the crash.

