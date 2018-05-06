2-car crash sends 2 children to hospital with minor injuries

Crews were on the scene of a two-car crash in north Toledo Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Cherry and Huron around 9 a.m.

Police say a car was headed northbound Cherry and ran the red light, crashing into a van in the intersection.

Police say the van then slid off onto Huron.

Police say two children were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor cuts. There were no other injuries.

All northbound lanes on Cherry were blocked due to the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.