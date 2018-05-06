2 dead in 2-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash left two people dead in Edon on Saturday.

The crash happened on US 20 near milepost 3 in Northwest Township around 4:25 p.m.

Police say a Chevy Silverado driven by 58-year-old John Smith of Edon was heading westbound on US 20 while a Jeep Liberty driven by 65-year-old David Williams of Edgerton was headed eastbound when the vehicles crashed head-on.

Williams and his passenger 60-year-old Roberta Williams were pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was taken to Montpelier Hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

Police say seatbelts were used by everyone involved in the crash.

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

