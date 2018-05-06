Family evacuated after townhouse fire

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in west Toledo early Sunday morning.

The fire happened on the 4200 block of Vermaas Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Crews say the fire started in a townhouse because the stove was left on.

The owner of the unit, who lives in the right unit of the townhouse, was able to get out safely.

He also evacuated the family that lived in the left unit where the fire started.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

