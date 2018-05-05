Catfest 2018 raises money for domestic violence shelter in honor of Cat Lambert

The life and times of a Rossford woman beloved around the Toledo area was celebrated on Saturday in uptown.

Catfest 2018 went on all day and into the night at the Ottawa Tavern on Adams Street.

Catfest is held every year in memory of Cathryn Lambert who was a major supporter of the arts in our area.

Cathryn or Cat, ran the Toledo-area event website, wheresthecat.com.

Cat was murdered by her husband, in 2015.

Friends remember Cat as a bright and shining light in the community whose life was snuffed out way too soon.

“She was a good inspiration. A great help to the local community. She promoted everything local,” said Lambert's friend and organizer of Catfest 2018 Dee Brown. “She did everything she could to make this a better place and we lost her because of domestic violence."

Money raised at Catfest will be donated to Bethany House, a local domestic violence shelter.

