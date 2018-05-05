Walleye drop another home game to Fort Wayne 4-1

The Toledo Walleye were hoping to be able to wrap up their second round ECHL playoff series in Toledo on Saturday but a 3-1 loss on Friday in Fort Wayne means they’ll be heading west one more time.

The Komets came out firing on all cylinders on Saturday. They scored the first goal of the game less than 5 minutes in and then followed that up with 13:29 left in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

A turnover by Kevin Lohan led to yet another Fort Wayne goal with 12:48 left in the 2nd period.

Toledo was finally able to get on the board when Dylan Sadowy put a goal in the back of the net on a power play with 3:18 left in the 2nd.

Toledo was on an 0-10 power play streak going back to game 4.

Despite coming out of the locker room with momentum on their side, and dominating the first 2:30 of the 3rd period, a tipped shot on the other end made it 4-1 Fort Wayne.

Both the Walleye and Komets have taken games on their opponent’s home ice.

