One Of The Warmest/Wettest Starts To May

This has been one of the warmest and wettest starts to May in Toledo history!





The heavy thunderstorms on the 2nd into the 3rd provided the rainfall to make this the wettest start to the month. This is the second year in a row we've had a very wet start to May.







What's unusual about the rain is that it has also been very warm. A lake breeze late Sunday and Monday will put a little slow down in the very warm month to date.



