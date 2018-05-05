Sheriff: Train car, possibly containing ethanol, catches fire at Bellevue train yard

Crews remained on the scene into the night dousing hot spots from a railroad tanker fire at the train yard east of Bellevue.

The blaze broke out in the Norfolk-Southern Rail Yard about 4:30 p.m.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the tanker contained ethanol.

Nine fire departments responded because of initial reports that multiple tankers were on fire.

There were no explosions or evacuations due to the incident and no one was hurt.

The sheriff's office says multiple roads were temporarily closed until the all-clear was given.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Video of the fire was posted to Facebook by the group Erie County Scanner Uncensored.

