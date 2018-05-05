Freebies bring comic book fans out of the woodwork

Comic book stores today across the world offered something for nothing on Saturday on Free Comic Book Day.

There were long lines all day at J..C.'s Comic's N' More in Sylvania Township.

Shoppers were able to take home three free pre-selected books as part of the giveaway.

Comic books are an original art form created in the early days of the twentieth century, featuring a wide range of heroes and villains.

Some of the top-grossing feature films of the last decade or more have been adaptations of comic books.

It's hoped the freebies will expose people of all ages to the fun of comics and bring new business to the shops.

“You certainly hope you get someone in here never been exposed to comics before and they become enamored in it just like so many of us that love the hobby," said Jim Collins from J.C.’s Comics ‘N More.

Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is always held the first Saturday in May.

