Money Talks News: Save on groceries

Groceries can take a huge bite out of a budget. According to the most recent report from the BLS, the average American household spends around $4,000 on eating at home.

Want to cut those costs? You probably already know about things like buying on sale and using coupons. Hopefully also things like using a list. So what else is there? What else can you do?

First, the whole truth: Whole chickens are cheaper than cut-up, whole fruit is cheaper than pre-sliced. Block cheese is cheaper than grated. Don't pay someone to do your slicing for you.

Generics and store brands are a simple way to save 20 to 50 percent on stuff that's sometimes identical. Worried about quality? Many stores offer a money-back guarantee on their house products, so if you don't like it, take it back.

Another thing that really matters is where you shop. Sure you know about warehouse stores. But what about farmers markets, food coops, buying clubs? What about local places? They can often get you screaming deals on things like organics. Another great place to save is at salvage grocery stores.

That's where you'll find dented cans, torn packaging, and closeouts. It may not be pretty, but it's cheap, up to 50 percent off cheap.

Finally, take care of the food you do buy. Buttering cheese prevents mold. Transfer small amounts of perishables, like sour cream, into smaller containers. Store things air-tight. Freeze things before they go bad.

If you want to squash your grocery bill, there are lots of ways to do it.

There are lists of food coops, salvage grocery stores waiting for you at the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "saving on groceries."

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.