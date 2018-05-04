Trial of former TPD officer accused of having sex with minor to begin May 14

Moore was in court for the final pre-trial hearing on Friday (Source: WTOL)

The former Toledo Police officer charged with paying to have sex with a minor is just days away from his trial.

It’s a case that has been working towards trial for years now.

Michael Moore was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2016.

He's also charged with compelling prostitution because prosecutors say he paid for sex with the teen.

Since then several motions have been filed and ruled on and there was even the death of a witness who was set to take the stand.

All of these things pushed the trial back but Friday marked the final pretrial before jury selection begins.

On Friday, Michael Moore's attorney and the prosecutor in this case argued several final motions and details on the case before the trial begins.

Things like being able to use certain text messages and surveillance video during the trial.

Also a lot of discussion centered around the alleged victim in the case.

The now 16-year-old girl claims Moore paid to have sex with her and will take the stand.

She is expected to testify on their sexual encounters.

One request by the state is to allow the victim to hold a fidget spinner to help relieve nervous energy while testifying.

The trial is set to begin On Monday May 14.

It will be a jury trial, so jury selection will be the first order of business

Michael Moore has been out of jail after posting $50,000 bond.

