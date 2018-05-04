Sandy Spang files for Commissioner

Sandy Spang is the latest to file petitions to run for the office of Lucas County Commissioner.

Spang is a current At-Large City Council member. She's running as an independent.

So, don’t be concerned if you don’t see her name on the ballot next week when you’re voting. Independent candidates do not appear on the Primary Election Ballot, they just require 50 signatures for a nomination.

Spang also had to submit signatures equaling one percent of the votes cast in Lucas County in the most recent Ohio gubernatorial election, which is 1,060.

On Friday, she submitted over 1,800 signatures just in case.

Sandy Spang, Candidate for Lucas County Commissioner was more excited than usual to be at One Government Center Friday.

“Today's a day of celebration because we've completed this important requirement. We're going to take a little bit of a breath and then we're going to get hard at work taking our message to the voters of Lucas County," Spang said. "I have a proven record of financial responsibility, understanding the budget of the city, I'm going to take that with me to the county, and we want to look for ways that Lucas County can grow.”

With primary elections being in May this year rather than September, 40 volunteers helped out to gather those 70 plus pages of signatures and get them in on time.

Once signatures are certified by the Board of Elections, it will be confirmed for Spang to appear on the general election ballot in November.

