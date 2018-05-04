Perry Monument to reopen after being closed for renovations since 2017

It's been a year since anyone has been able to visit the top of the historic Perry Victory and International Peace Memorial.

The iconic, 103-year-old monument on South bass Island has been closed since Spring of 2017.

The Perry Victory and International Peace Memorial was the focus of a roughly $2 million restoration project.

Every masonry joint was "re-pointed." That means all of the old mortar was removed, the seams were cleaned, and new mortar was replaced. Also, old white staining was removed, interior broken tiles were replaced, and the 5 original bronze doors were refurbished.

But final cleanup work is underway, with the project slated to wrap up just before Memorial Day.

And though in all of 2017 visitors to the island weren't able to see the sights from atop the monument, this necessary work will ensure the monument will remain in top shape for decades to come.

"This process that we went through with the re-pointing, the maintenance cycle for something like that is about 20 - 30 years. So, hopefully we won't see this particular work again for quite some time," said Barbara Fearon, superintendent of the memorial.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Perry Victory and International Peace Memorial on Saturday May 19th.

