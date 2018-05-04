Jet Express celebrates 30th anniversary on opening day of 2018 season

Once you start seeing the Jet Express boats out on the water, you know Summer must be right around the corner.

It's become an annual event; a press conference to mark the first day of operations at the Jet Express.

The Lake Erie island ferry is celebrating it's 30th year serving the area, and was recognized by local politicians and other officials.

This year also marks the third year that the Jet Express has been making runs not only out of Port Clinton, but from Sandusky and Cedar Point as well.

"We want to connect the dots. So, being a major partner with the Lake Erie Shores and Islands, and working between those attractions, we think we do a great job," said Jet Express general manager of sales Lance Woodworth.

Tourism in Ohio accounts for $43 billion brought into the state according to the director of Tourism Ohio Matthew Maclaren. And with that robust of an industry comes jobs, and many of those tourism jobs are right here in our area along the Lake Erie shore.

Friday marks the tourism season kickoff for the Lake Erie Shores and Islands, May 9th is being observed statewide as Ohio Tourism Day. A for a list of events at Put-in-Bay can be found here.

"We know that 427,000 jobs across the state of Ohio are because of tourism. And we look at a state of about 11 million people, that's a LOT of jobs. That's in retail, restaurants, in attractions, lodging, that's tourism creating jobs in Ohio," said Maclaren

