Cedar Point opens Saturday for the 2018 season

Cedar Point opens for the 2018 season Saturday and there are few things ride warriors are bound to notice.

Of course, all the hype this season is surrounding the new ride called Steel vengeance.

It's the world's first hyper-hybrid roller coaster and it's on the tracks of the old Mean Streak.

And after being at the park for a while,riders are going to need some grub. Fortunately there's quite a few new food locations all around the park.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.