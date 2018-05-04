Lucas County Canine Care and Control hosting 'Cinco de Fido' special

Lucas County Canine Care and Control is celebrating Cinco de Mayo along with many with others on Saturday.

LCCCC'S is having a "Cinco de Fido" adoption special.

All dogs will be just $5 plus the license fee.

The special lasts from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Lucas County Canine Care and Control on Erie Street.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.