"Circle Toledo" traffic enforcement goes into effect this weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced on Friday that the 33rd Annual "Circle Toledo" OVI enforcement effort is going into effect.

Starting on Friday, officers from throughout our area will hit the roads in full force.

This event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and continue through 6 a.m. tomorrow.

"Circle Toledo" is a 12 hour Operating Vehicles while Intoxicated, or OVI enforcement effort of over thirty police agencies surrounding the Toledo area.

Included are agencies from Wood, Lucas and Fulton counties in Ohio, as well as Monroe County, Michigan.

The goal of "Circle Toledo" is to increase public awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Lt. Shaun Robinson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stressed the significance of the event.

“The more impaired drivers we remove from the roadway, the safer it is for everyone else," said Lt. Robinson. "And all takes is one accident with that impaired driver. If they've hit another car, not only have they affected their family, they’re affecting the other person's family as well.”

Deputy Robert Sweeney of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office agreed.

“You don't want it to be your family, losing a family member to an intoxicated driver and that's our goal, to keep drunks and intoxicated drivers off the road,” said Sweeney, at the Media Kickoff for this event this morning at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

With Saturday being Cinco De Mayo, and many folks out celebrating, whether you're actually drinking or not, police want to encourage you to make smart decisions behind the wheel.

Facing a holiday weekend, it's reassuring to know officers are out in full for our protection.

