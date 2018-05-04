May the 4th be with you at Imagination Station

The Imagination Station wishes Toledo, a Happy National Star Wars Day.The museum is staying open late Friday night, until 8 p.m. for fans of all ages to come and meet Kylo-Ren, Rey, and a Storm Trooper!

Imagination Station has been hosting Innovation Week.

To complete their event, they’ll have some artistic activities that have a Star Wars aspect to them. Not to mention transforming the space into a galaxy far, far away.

“You know, with the new movie coming out in a few weeks, I think the timing is perfect. I think kids of all ages, young kids, teenagers, 30-year-old kids, 50-year-old kids. Everybody seems to love Star Wars," said Kate Pixler, the Communications Director, at Imagination Station.

The museum is trying out events like this in hopes to do more in the evening to help accommodate those who can’t take off work during their normal business hours.

They are expecting a large crowd to come out Friday night, likely upward of 2,000 people. Their recent Super Hero Night brought in around 2,600 visitors.

Anyone who plans on coming is encouraged to get there as soon as as possible.

And of course, from all of us here at WTOL, May the Fourth be with you.

