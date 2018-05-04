FIRST ALERT: Gusty Winds & Storms

High winds and damaging wind gusts possible through late afternoon. A narrow, brief line of showers and embedded thunderstorms sweep across the area and track to the east now through 4 PM. During this time, very strong and gusty winds will be expected. Wind gust of 45 to 60 mph will be possible. A high wind warning is in effect for parts of southern Michigan. A high wind advisory is in effect for Ohio. These winds may produce damage to tree limbs, down power lines and result in minor damage.

Greatest chance of wind gusts to 60 mph will be across southern Michigan where a High Wind Warning is in place through 6 PM.

Skies clear out into the evening with lots of sunshine returning. Winds will finally lighten up headed toward sunset this evening. Dry weather for Saturday with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Sunday will turn cooler with highs near 70 degrees along with a chance of a few isolated rain showers.

Meteorologist Chris Vickers