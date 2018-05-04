Walleye fall 3-1 despite outshooting Fort Wayne

The Toledo Walleye are looking to take a big series lead on Wednesday night and give themselves a chance to wrap up their second-round ECHL playoff series in Toledo on Saturday.

The Walleye notched a big victory on Wednesday with a big 4-3 win against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Playing in front of a crowd of about 7,000 in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, the Komets and Walleye played to a draw after the first period.

In the second period, both teams came out strong.

Forward Mike Embach scored for the Walleye with 17:12 left in the period and just 17 seconds later, Fort Wayne re-tied the game.

Walleye carried the play in the third period.

Fort Wayne had a Power Play goal with 7:13 left to take a 3-1 lead. They won a faceoff in the Walleye zone and it was a shot from the point.

Walleye fall 3 to1 despite outshooting Fort Wayne 42-25.

The series is tied now at 2.

Game five is Saturday night at the Huntington Center; puck drops at 7:35 p.m.

Here's the Embach goal that gave the Walleye a 1-0 lead. Assists to Borkowski & Nastasiuk. pic.twitter.com/C5kyTNzP15 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) May 5, 2018

Fort Wayne scored a shorthanded goal to take a 2-1 lead with 1:24 left in the 2nd period.

