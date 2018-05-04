Jury finds teen not guilty of murder

Did Cayvon Wells pull the trigger, killing a drug dealer in 2017?

After Fridays deliberation, the jury of 12 men and women found Wells not guilty of murder and found him guilty of aggravated robbery.

Closing arguments in the trial of Cayvon Wells took much of Friday morning.

The jury received the case Friday morning and discussed the fate of the 17-year-old since.

The trial last much of the week but it was in the final hours, when Cayvon Wells took the stand in his own defense, that could change the way the jury views this case.

Wells testified that he was in the victim's car earlier the day of the shooting with his friend to buy drugs. But the deal didn't go through, and the teens left.

It wasn't until later that Brian Roberts was shot and killed. Wells told the jury his friend did it. He said he wasn't at the scene of the crime, he was at home playing video games when the murder took place.

This testimony could explain why Wells' fingerprints were in the victim's car, and could have the jury questioning who the real killer is.

