Emergency calls being rerouted in Lenawee Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Emergency calls being rerouted in Lenawee Co.

(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook) (Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Emergency calls are being rerouted in Lenawee County on Friday.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office says a phone line was cut, affecting phone calls to the jail, sheriff's office and central dispatch. 

Deputies are now answering calls off-site.

The line is expected to be back up and running by the end of the day.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly