TPD investigating triple shooting

Toledo police are investigating a triple shooting in central Toledo early Friday morning.

The shootings happened on the 2200 block of Warren near Bancroft just after midnight.

Police arrived to the scene to find Tyrone Cleveland, Jr., Jamall Cleveland and Tyshuan Moore suffering from gunshot wounds. Tyrone was suffering from gunshot wound to the groin.

Police say the three men were taken to the hospital where all are expected to be okay.

Police say the three victims were in front of a home on Warren when a suspect started shooting at them, then fled towards Columbia.

The gunman is described as a black male wearing a blue zip-up hoodie at the time of the shooting.

Police taped up a large portion of the street and found more than a dozen casings at the scene.

Neighbors say they didn't see or hear anything, but woke up to bullet holes near their windows and a bullet lodged in a pole connected to their house.

They say people would often come in and out of the vacant home near where the shooting happened, or sit on the porch and drink.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.