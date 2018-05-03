First ever Angel Walk this weekend to remember those lost to addiction

"I used to be somewhat judgmental about addiction until I met and lived with someone who struggled with it," explained Sarah Morris.

Her life forever changed just two months ago.

That's when she lost the love of her life to an overdose from opioids. On Saturday she will walk to remember him at the first ever Angel Walk.

Sarah met Brandon Fischer about three years ago and fell for him quickly.

"Brandon had a huge heart,” said Sarah Morris. “He would make everybody laugh, he was. I just had so much fun with him. He made me feel so special and so loved."

While she knew he battled addiction she stood by his side, fighting with him.

"I fell in love with the wonderful times that we spent together, talked, and shared. The addiction was just also a part of him,” explained Morris.

Brandon attended rehab and was on the right path until February 27th. Just two months ago he overdosed. It left Sarah devastated.

While now she remembers him with a necklace close to her heart, she will also honor his memory at the first ever Angel Walk.

This event honors the lives of those lost from addiction and raises awareness about the opioid epidemic taking our community by storm.

For Sarah, walking for Brandon means a lot.

"That I can go out and be outside and feel his presence and remember him and know that he is free, he's free now he is safe," said Morris. “But it sure doesn’t take the pain away. I think it’s a beautiful thing that they are doing for people," she said.

She said knowing that she isn’t alone in her grief has been a huge help in her time of loss. She’s grateful for the opportunity to remember Brandon, raise awareness and stand with others fighting addiction.

"This is a struggling community and people are dying every day and we have to do something as a community to get this to stop," explained Tammy Meridieth, Angel Walk co-organizer.

The Angel Walk includes a mile memorial walk, balloon release and more.

Organizers from the support group, families and addicts coming together (F.A.C.T.), will have resources for addicts and their loved ones.

"Bringing all the resources together is huge so people can come and get what they need," said Meridieth.

Organizers hope the event sparks discussion and action regarding the opioid epidemic and that people will work together to find a solution for the future.

"I think it is a beautiful thing that they are doing for people and all of these men and women who have addiction they are truly wonderful people,” said Sarah. “They are just lost, and they are trapped, but they are wonderful, wonderful people."

Rain or shine registration for the Angel Walk begins Saturday May 5th at 9:00 a.m. at Willy’s Park on Hillcrest Avenue. It is family friendly with activites for kids.

