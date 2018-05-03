The Toledo Museum of Art's Glass Pavilion celebrates 200 years of Libbey Glass

The Toledo Museum of Art is now celebrating 200 years of Libbey Glass.

The stunning exhibit opens Friday at the Glass Pavilion, a tribute to the Toledo company.

There are more than 175 examples of glass from the museum’s renowned collection. In addition, objects and materials from Libbey’s archives.

If you’re looking for something with that ‘wow’ factor you’ll find a sparkling punch bowl made for the 1904 World’s Fair in Chicago.

This is where companies would go to advertise, market and promote their wares before the days of television, radio and the internet.

“People would come to you at the world’s fair and it was an opportunity as a company to show the world what you could do,” according to exhibit curator Diane C. Wright.

Libbey Glass began 200 years ago in East Cambridge, Massachusetts. But Edward Libbey moved it to Toledo because of an abundance of natural gas, sand content and closeness to shipping and rail lines.

It continues production on Ash Street of both high end and everyday tableware.

“The exhibit is a great way to understand the history of this incredible company which has made an important difference in the history of Toledo and also in the establishment of the Toledo Museum of Art” added Wright.

The exhibit runs through November 25th.

On Saturday there will be a series of family friendly events at the Glass Pavilion and across the street at the Museum of Monroe Street the celebrate the opening of the exhibit.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.