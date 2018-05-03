Money Talks News: Mixing money and marriage

Humor and understanding have been a key to for years and years of marriage success, especially when it comes to money.

So when should couples talk about finances?

Talking about money with your honey may be awkward, but it's important. Here's some conversation starters you can use.

Step one: Share money philosophy. Are you a spender or a saver? Talk about how your family shaped your view of money and how you use it.

Step two: Chat about credit including your scores, and your debt load. While you'll always have your own credit file, you could have joint debts.

And don't forget other obligations you may have. Are you paying alimony, child support, helping out a parent? You've got to disclose this stuff before you get married.

Step four: Set goals. Talk about your future plans.

Finally, step five: Budget. Plan your savings and expenses. Great place to practice? The wedding. Professional credit counselors advise doing it debt-free.

Everyone knows it's not fun to talk about money in situations that are supposed to be romantic, but it must be done.

For more tips on how to go about it, just head to the Money Talks News website and do a search for "marriage."

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.