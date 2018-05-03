Teen takes stand in own defense for 2017 murder

A teen took the stand in his own defense to try and prove his innocence in a 2017 murder that he has been charged with.

Cayvon Wells is accused of shooting and killing Brian Roberts in a drug deal gone bad back in January 2017.

But on Thursday, Wells told the jury he wasn't even at the crime scene. He said he was playing video games.

Wells testified he went with his friend earlier in the day to buy weed. Wells said he got into the victims car but his friend decided not to buy the drugs and left.

Wells added that later that day, he was playing video games when his friend left and soon after his friend came back yelling "I think i shot him".

Wells testified he was not at the scene of the crime and didn't shoot Brian Roberts

The prosecuting attorney was clearly frustrated with his testimony and stated that Wells' story has changed over and over.

But Thursday's testimony could explain to the jurors why Wells' fingerprints were in the victims car and also could give the jurors a shadow of a doubt that Wells was not the gunman.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating Friday morning.

