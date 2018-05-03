St. Pat's Festival cancelled this year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

St. Pat's Festival cancelled this year

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A popular summer event won't be happening in our area this year.

St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church announced on Thursday that they will no longer hold their annual summer festival.

 A post on the church's Facebook page said the festival did not make enough money to warrant it continuing.

