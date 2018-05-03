ALERT DAY: Friday - A Very Windy Day

A very humid setting will move out of the area just in time for the weekend.

The change in the weather will be kicked off by a cold front Friday.

A cold front will move through the area right around midday.

Sustained winds will reach 30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph.

You will be able to tell first thing in the morning it is going to be a windy day.

The cold front will be approaching the Toledo metro area by the lunch hour.

Southwest winds in the morning will increase rapidly by the noon hour.

Winds behind the front will shift to due west, with the strongest gusts

likely between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Lunch hour: wind gusts exceeding 40 mph in the Toledo area.

After school time: winds still gusting to near 40 mph from the due west.

Drive safely, Robert Shiels WTOL