Michigan man behind bars for allegedly assaulting Toledo woman

An Adrian, Michigan man charged with rape is behind bars in Toledo.

Bond has been set at $250,000 for Christopher Tremaine.

Police said he beat a Toledo woman, pinned her down and began raping her.

Investigators say the victim was able to fight back and get away from the suspect.

Tremaine is expected back in court next week.

