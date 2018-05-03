Kroger's beef recall does not affect Ohio

You've probably seen Kroger's recall on beef making it's rounds on social media as of Thursday afternoon. But lucky for us the recalled beef was never shipped to Ohio, meaning we can grill till our heart's content.

WTOL 11 reached out the Kroger spokesperson for our area, Amy McCormick she replied in an email saying:

"Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division, which operates stores in North Carolina, eastern West Virginia and Virginia, received shipment of the potentially-affected products. None of these products were shipped to stores in Ohio."

About 35,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled from a food processing company that supplies meat to Kroger. The concern is that the meat could contain small pieces of hard plastic.

It is packaged under the labels Kroger ground beef, private selection Angus beef, Kroger ground sirloin and All Natural Laura's Lean beef.

