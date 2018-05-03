TPD's forensic lab receives national accreditation

A big honor for The Toledo Police Department means victims of crime in the city of Toledo have a better shot at receiving justice.

The Crime Lab at Toledo Police headquarters downtown has four lab technicians who are responsible for testing all the drugs and guns taken off the streets that are part of investigations.

Drugs entered into evidence are weighed and tested to determine what they're made of. The guns get test fired to prove they are fully functional.

The guns get fired right into a box that is packed with cotton which will stop the bullet in it's tracks. Those bullets then get compared under a microscope side by side with casings gathered at the crime scene to link a gun to the crime.

In 2017, there were 547 firearms tested in Toledo.

And for the first time in the department's history, the TPD's forensic lab received a national accreditation meaning the work that has been done so far is guaranteed to hold up in court.

"The accreditation process means our examinations and our analysis of drug and things like that are reliable and can be used in court without question it just is another layer to show we are being the most professional organization we can be," said TPD's Lieutenant Jason Brown.

The accreditation process took nearly a year to complete. The lab had to meet 230 standards to prove they were in compliance with international testing standards.

The lab will be reassessed by the board every four years.

