Crews working to fix gas line damaged by contractor in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Fire Department and Columbia Gas are investigating after a gas line was damaged by a contractor in north Toledo

The gas leak is happening on Lagrange Street, closing the road between Sylvania and Manhattan. 

No evacuations have been ordered.

Only one customer is without gas.

