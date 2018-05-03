Police investigating deadly crash between semi and pickup truck

Police are investigating a deadly crash between a semi and a pickup truck that happened in Hancock County on Wednesday.

The crash happened on State Route 12 east of Township Road 51 in Union Township at 2 p.m.

Police say a semi driven by 52-year-old Gregory Lyons of Toledo was traveling west on State Route 12 while a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 65-year-old Darrell Howell of Mount Cory was headed east.

Police say both vehicles collided head-on, sending the semi off the road and the truck back in the eastbound lane.

Howell was pronounced dead at the scene. Lyons was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

