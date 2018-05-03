VIDEO: TPD delivers stolen bike back to owner

Another day, another good deed done by the Toledo Police Department.

A bike is now back with its rightful owner thanks to Det. Cowell, Sgt. Reed and other members of TPD.

The moment the man got his bike back was caught on camera:

The owner was on military leave when someone broke into his apartment storage unit and stole his mountain bike.

Police along with the bike's owner were able to track down the person who sold the bike online.

The person who bought the bike saw it on TPD's social media post and contacted them so the bike could be returned to who it belonged to.

The suspect was charged with receiving stolen property.

