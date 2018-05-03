Adrian police arrest stabbing suspect

Adrian police arrested a suspect in a stabbing incident on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 600 block of East Maumee Street to investigate a stabbing. Witnesses reported seeing a man covered in blood running down the street.

Police found a 26-year-old Weston man at the scene suffering from a significant cut and a puncture wound to his upper back. Police say the man was taken to the hospital by helicopter where he was treated and later released.

During their investigation, officers were able to determine that the stabbing was related to a nearby residence and a search warrant was executed.

Police say evidence was collected and a suspect has been arrested in the case. Police say they are also pursuing additional leads.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending their arraignment in court.

