Crews on scene of apartment fire in Perrysburg Twp.

Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Perrysburg Township Thursday morning.

The fire is happening in building 9 at Tracy Creek apartments off of State Route 795.

Crews say the fire is under control.

Crews say there were people inside at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

The fire affected about five apartments. About 15 to 20 people were impacted, who won't be able to get back into their apartments for a couple of days.

A lightning strike is suspected to be the cause.

Crews are working to confirm the cause.

