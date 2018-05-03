Police catch accused killer

An accused killer will face a judge Thursday morning after police apprehended him on Wednesday.

Police found and arrested Lonzo Rivers on the 400 block of Austin Place in Toledo.

Rivers has been on the run since November.

He is charged with shooting and killing Dakoda Rogers in south Toledo last year.

Rivers is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

He will next appear in court May 11.

