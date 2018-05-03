Blissfield police ID U-Haul thieves

Blissfield police have identified the three people accused of stealing a U-Haul truck and crashing it into a garage after a police chase on April 30.

Police were looking for the three after a chase ensued when police attempted to pull the truck over for speeding around 1 a.m. The suspects fled on foot after crashing into a garage and causing "massive damage," according to police.

The initial investigation showed the U-Haul truck was stolen from Jackson, Michigan earlier that day when two of the suspects broke into the rental store and stole the keys to the truck.

Police say the two picked up a third person and were heading toward Toledo when police attempted to pull them over.

The Blissfield and Jackson Police Departments obtained a number of useful tips from the public to use in their investigation. These tips helped identify the two juveniles and one adult who police say were responsible.

Police arrested the adult in Jackson on Wednesday, who confessed. He was taken to Lenawee County on charges of fleeing and eluding police, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police say one of the juveniles was also arrested and confessed to the crime. Police say the investigation of the third juvenile is continuing.

