Issue One addresses Gerrymandering on May Primary Ballot

A political practice intended to establish an advantage for a particular party or group by manipulating district boundaries, also known as Gerrymandering.



Here's what it looks like as of Monday with the redrawing of district lines.



Right here you see what an electoral map of the state of Ohio could look like without gerrymandering according to Cleveland.com.

Ohio Issue 1, the Congressional Redistricting Procedures Amendment, is on the May 8th primary ballot brought forth by Ohio lawmakers to change the way districts are drawn.

To give you an idea of why this is important, take a look at Representative Macy Kaptur's current congressional district, district 6 (ATTACHED).

"It's my understanding the republican party is using it as an opportunity to move Marcy Kaptur out of districts she's been control of," said Charles Metz, a Maumee Resident.



Often the party in the majority will re-draw district lines to be in favor of their candidate based on the voting history or socioeconomic status of those living there.

Throughout history both the Republican and the Democratic Parties have used this strategy.

"I think it's just a political move and not good for the community," Metz said.

Supporters of Issue One want to make major changes in the way district lines are drawn, saying many don't understand how much gerrymandering goes on from election to the next.

One voter said May Primary Elections are often forgotten. This one shouldn't be with Issue One on the ballot.

"If you don't vote, you have no right to complain,” said Robin Metz. “It's our right to vote. You need to do it, you need to make your vote count."

If passed Issue 1 would take effect on January 1, 2021, and apply to congressional redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.