Seneca County approves countywide emergency notification system

Seneca County residents will soon be able to receive county wide emergency alerts on their phone.

This week, Seneca County Commissioners approved the county to begin using Inspiron's Wireless Emergency Notification System for digital, automated alerts.

Residents will be able to sign up to have either texts, emails, or phone calls sent to them when an emergency occurs in their immediate area. Including Severe Weather, Tornado watches and warnings, and flooding.

The program will cost $10,000 and will be split evenly between Seneca County, and the cities of Tiffin and Fostoria.

The hope is to keep residents as up to date as possible in the event that they are away from a T.V. or radio.

"We have overt 75 percent farm fields here in the county, so you may not have access to your internet or access to you home computer, with you emails. So having your cellular device, whether it's through texting or calling you on your phone,it is always great to have," siad Seneca County EMA Administrator Adam Ingram.

Once Seneca County finalizes their contract with WENS, it will be about 60 to install the software and hardware. Then resident will be able to sign up for the emergency notifications.

