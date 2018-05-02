Carey police officer launches coffee business on the side

A full-time Carey police officer has fulfilled his dream by starting a side business.

Brandon Haman has always wanted to own his own coffee shop, but starting a business in a traditional brick and mortar location was too expensive.

So in his off hours from his day job at the Carey Police Department, he personally built his own coffee cart.

Now, Beacon Hill Coffee has a home outside of JEM Network Consulting on Market Street.

Beacon Hill offers coffee from Bailiwicks Coffee Company and doughnuts from JT's Bagel Bar, two other Tiffin businesses.

The cart launched this week, with current hours of 6 a.m. to noon, but Haman hopes to utilize the mobile cart in the future to bring his business to community events as well.

"Absolutely, we're looking into going to some art or music festivals, also catering for weddings, or you know graduation parties, things like that," Haman said.

