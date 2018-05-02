The Main Library schedule dates for your input for renovations

The Main Library wants your input before it closes for a year for renovations.

Wednesday night's forum which starts at 6 p.m. in the Main Library's Huntington Room is where questions, comments and concerns can be heard.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the full series of forums that will be held throughout the month of May so there people can receives full understanding of what the renovations will entail.

The rest of the dates are listed below and will all be in the Main Library's Huntington Room:

May 2 | 6 - 8 p.m.

May 30 | 6 - 8 p.m.

June 28 | 6 - 8 p.m.

