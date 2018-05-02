Mud Hens celebrate area students, teachers

More than 3,600 students flocked down to Fifth Third Field to cheer on the mud hens Wednesday.

Some of the high school students took part in a career day with the Toledo Mud Hens organization.

For less than $10 students got their game ticket and a lunch. Some schools were awarded transportation grants to help with travel costs.

One high school principal said for some students, this was their first Mud Hens game. For others, this field trip showed them the different jobs within the organization.

"It's even more important for high schoolers. This isn't just a day off for them. This is the day to get out of the school environment and out to the work real world and see what's going on. So I think it's super important to get her high schoolers to have these type of experience too," said John O'Neill, the assistant principal and A.D. at Melvindale High School.

The students came from 51 schools.

Mud Hens representatives said this was the first of four games this season to celebrate area students and teachers.

