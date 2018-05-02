'Pawciffer' Badges reports for duty

The Troy Police Department has created a new rank of "pawfficer."

It's for the cat that has joined the force.

The kitty is named Badges.

That was the winning name from a Twitter poll, narrowly beating out Donut.

The department added the cat last month after auditioning five cats from the Michigan Humane Society.

Badges will be used for therapeutic purposes and make public appearances.

