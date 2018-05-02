Toledo Zoo's cougar cubs now on display - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Zoo's cougar cubs now on display

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

About six months ago, the Toledo zoo was given three orphaned cougar cubs from Washington State.

Staff at the zoo has been bottle feeding them and caring for them until they were well enough to be on their own.

And now they are and are officially on display.

You can see them next time you visit in Tiger Terrace in between the tigers and the Andean bear.

