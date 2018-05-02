Savage Park splash pad, all city pools will open this summer

Tire marks are visible on the Savage Park splash pad (Source: WTOL)

The city of Toledo said it will open all six city pools and the Savage Park splash pad this summer.

The city had considered keeping the splash pad closed this summer because of vandalism concerns.

However, Toledo police say a camera will be positioned to monitor the splash pad and additional patrols are planned for the area.

An opening date has not yet been set.

