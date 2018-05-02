Walleye get ready for Game 3 against Komets

The Toledo Walleye are still on rival ice as they prepare for Game 3 against the Fort Wayne Komets Wednesday night.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. in a series that is tied after the Walleye bested the Komets 2-1 on Sunday in the Glass City.

The Komets beat the Walleye 5-3 in the first game of the Central Division Finals.

Toledo is looking to keep rolling against Fort Wayne. Goalie Pat Nagle stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's match-up and is 5-1-0 in the postseason.

Christian Hilbrich leads the Walleye with five goals in six postseason games, while Tyler Barnes and Kyle Bonis lead the Fish with eight points in six postseason games.

AJ Jenks is also playing well, with three goals in his past two games. He was also credited with the game-winning goal on Sunday night.

After Wednesday's game, the Walleye will stay in Fort Wayne for Friday's game before coming home Saturday to face the Komets on home ice at the Huntington Center.

