Wood Co. Sheriff's Office looking for man last seen in 2016

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 37-year-old Joseph Allen Stormbringer of Bowling Green.

Police say Stormbringer was last seen in the city of Bowling Green around May 13, 2016.

Police say he is known to frequent Bowling Green and surrounding areas, and is an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.

Stormbringer is described as standing at six feet tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Stormbringer's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 419-354-9008.

