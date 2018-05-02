TPS asst. treasurer resigns after harassment complaint - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS asst. treasurer resigns after harassment complaint

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The assistant treasurer at Toledo Public Schools has resigned.

TPS says Eric Shreve resigned after another employee filed a harassment complaint. 

The complaint stated that Shreve used the cell phone of another employee to text a third employee a statement that was deemed inappropriate. 

